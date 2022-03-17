Sharon Osbourne to join a show with the same name as the one she was axed from in 2021

A new panel show coming to Rupert Murdoch’s soon to be launched talkTV channel in the U.K. will have a very familiar co-host — and name.

Former co-host of CBS’s “The Talk” Sharon Osbourne has signed a deal to become a panel member on a show by the same name on talkTV.

It’s not uncommon for TV shows in different countries to have the same names. In some cases, the shows are actually related, with a network in one country buying the rights to the name and concept in its home region. For example, morning newscasts under the “Today” name air in both Australia and the U.S.

This isn’t the case with talkTV’s “The Talk,” however. The two shows won’t be related in any official capacity, though it appears their formats may end up being similar. The name “The Talk” is probably generic enough that talkTV presumably doesn’t see an issue with using it. Of course, it also happens to fit in nicely with the network’s name and branding.

The Murdoch owned network will be available via free satellite, terrestrial television, paid TV providers and digital platforms and represents the latest iteration of pivots that started with plans to launch a channel called News UK TV.

News UK was originally envisioned as a more traditional channel but then considered switching to a streaming only model. At one time former CBS News president David Rhodes was attached to the project, before leaving for Sky.

In September 2021, a streaming product called talkRadioTV had launched with limited offerings, and Murdoch’s company announced it would reuse the “Talk” brand for a new service under the name talkTV in a move widely seen as a way to take on right leaning GB News.

The network has also signed on former CNN and ITV host Piers Morgan to host “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” which will also be carried on Sky News Australia, which is separate from Sky U.K., and Fox’s streamer Fox Nation.

Morgan and Osbourne were linked by two separate on air spats about Duchess Meghan Markle that led to both of them departing their respective shows.