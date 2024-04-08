Former CNN anchor Don Lemon marries partner April 6

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon married his longtime partner Tim Malone April 6, 2024, according to a report in People.

The couple had their first date back in 2016 — on election night of all days.

People magazine has complete details on the wedding fashion, jewelry, music and more.

Malone is a real estate developer, and Lemon was a longtime CNN personality before getting the axe from the network in 2023 after making the move from primetime to mornings.

His firing was reportedly due to a combination of on-air and behind-the-scenes incidents where he made misogynistic and ageist comments about then-presidential candidate Nikki Haley and reportedly sparred with his co-anchors and other staffers off-camera.

Lemon recently launched “The Don Lemon Show” that is distributed via social video platforms. It was originally slated to be produced in partnership with X, formerly known as Twitter, but that deal was canceled shortly before its debut after Lemon taped a contentious interview with owner Elon Musk.

The show still is available on X, but longer has a contract with the platform that may have given it some revenue sharing and amplification and marketing opportunities.

Lemon, who joined CNN in 2006, came out as gay in 2011.