‘Good Morning Football’ adding new hours for syndication

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” will enter broadcast syndication in the fall of 2024.

To accommodate the new syndication model, the show will relocate production to Los Angeles. Two additional hours will be produced each day, which are being sold to stations.

So far, Fox-owned stations are signed up to carry the show. Stations in markets such as New York, Chicago and L.A. are being given the option to air the show at any time they’d like.

The show will continue to air its original block on the NFL Network and these hours won’t be available to local stations. Plans for recycling content from earlier hours were not confirmed.

Most of the markets where Fox owns stations have an NFL team — and there is, of course, typically national interest in NFL games during the league’s season. It’s not immediately clear if the show might be syndicated to other stations outside of Fox, though it seems likely that it might be offered up if the price is right.

Fox stations will also be able to use the show to cross-promote the network’s coverage of NFL games.

Sony Pictures Television is handling distribution.

Advertisement