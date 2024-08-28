Industry Insights: Flexibility and future proofing in camera tracking systems

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

In the latest installment of our Industry Insights series, leading vendors and suppliers discuss camera tracking technology inside broadcast studios.

As production environments become increasingly complex, these experts share their insights on the challenges and opportunities with camera tracking and how it integrates with studio camera systems.

The conversation covers customer concerns around system compatibility, the importance of flexibility and futureproofing and the need for advancements in automation and standardized protocols. The discussion provides a comprehensive overview of the current state of camera tracking, highlighting key trends and future developments that could shape the industry.

Make sure to also read our conversation on robotic camera systems, with the two systems often going hand in hand in studio environments.

Key takeaways from the Industry Insights roundtable

Customers are increasingly concerned with the flexibility and future-proofing of their camera tracking systems to ensure compatibility with evolving production needs.

Speed and simplicity in the setup and operation of tracking systems are critical for minimizing limitations during live broadcasts.

Accurate and reliable tracking data is essential, with clients often asking about the specific hardware and infrastructure requirements for seamless integration.

Emerging enhancements focus on quicker, more intuitive setup processes and developing standardized tracking protocols for industry-wide consistency.

There is growing interest in AI for more advanced tracking capabilities, including multi-person tracking and automated studio functions.

What are common concerns or questions you’re hearing from customers?

Salih Junuzovic, sales director, Stype: Clients usually know what our systems are capable of, either by word of mouth or from the demo videos we have online. Their questions are usually related to making sure our systems work fine with any specific environment they have on their set. Our systems are very adaptable to all sorts of environments, and we have many different tracking technologies, meaning we could satisfy almost every possible scenario.

Mike Ruddell, global director of business development, Ncam: Flexibility and futureproofing are two essentials; customers need a tracking system they can use in multiple scenarios, inside and outside, with no risk that their investment will become obsolete if a component in the chain is changed. Speed and simplicity of operation are the other main concerns; it’s crucial that a tracking system presents as few limitations as possible for production and editorial teams.

Onur Can Gulenc, territory manager, Zero Density: After years of helping clients like Fox Sports, The Weather Channel and Warner Media use immersive virtual graphics to tell their stories, we’ve heard one question come up more than most: What hardware can I use? This question naturally includes tracking as well. In a nutshell, they look for tracking accuracy, stability, latency and reliability.

James Eddershaw, Managing Director, Shotoku: Camera tracking is fairly standard now so it’s generally simply a question of how systems use either encoder-based relative position tracking, or absolute navigation systems like our ANI/ANS using optical tracking. It usually comes down to customer preference and budget.

Paddy Taylor, Head of Broadcast, MRMC: Mostly we’re talking about talent tracking — following a person e.g., new presenter, or guest. We’ve found that our users are interested in how they can achieve more from less, and how to take cleaner takes with multiple cameras. A very common question is can automated camera tracking look as natural as the movement from a manual operator.

Bob Caniglia, director of sales operations in the Americas, Blackmagic Design: With technological advancements now making both remote and virtual production more accessible, broadcasters are embracing the new workflows as ways to collaborate remotely with others in the field, bring diversity to their content, and overcome some of the hurdles of COVID-19. However, many are unsure of where to start, as they want to make sure their investments align with the gear they’ve already designed their workflows around, as well as allow for future expansion.

Michael Cuomo, VP, Telemetrics: When the person on stage turns their head to a profile position (in relation to the robotic camera), the system can lose that subject you are trying to track. That’s not an issue with our reFrame technology because we are using both facial and object tracking simultaneously.

Karen Walker, VP of camera motion systems, Ross Video: Some common questions that we receive include: Do we need to add anything to the system to get tracking data? Is any additional infrastructure required within the studio (e.g., cameras, markers)? Does the system need to be calibrated or homed, and if so, how often? How accurate and reliable is the tracking data? Which vendors can use your tracking? Is the tracking data IP?

Mike Grieve, commercial director, Mo-Sys: The most often asked question is about the time to change lenses on a tracked camera in both a green screen studio and an LED studio. People want instantaneous lens changes, just as they’re used to in a non-virtual production shoot. The issue is that removing a lens from a camera body which the lens has been calibrated to, requires varying degrees of time to re-calibrate.

Jeanette Dahl Torsvik, head of marketing, Electric Friends: Some common concerns are third party integrations, or integration in general, such as VSM. Robustness and the number of gadgets and services in series — everything must work and be set up, connected, and routed for it to work.

What workflow enhancements do you see coming to camera tracking?

Salih Junuzovic: In general the setup will be quicker and simpler. The amount of steps needed for the setup of a camera tracking system is continuously decreasing and the whole workflow is becoming intuitive for everyone.

Mike Ruddell: These are often customer-driven, so we are always keen to maintain open communication with all our partners to anticipate their future needs. But in general, it all comes back to speed, simplicity, flexibility and compatibility. This is where we see the biggest need for improvement, and we have some big announcements planned for the coming year.

Onur Can Gulenc: The tracking community should work on a standardized common tracking protocol. FreeD provides something similar but it is still incomplete. This will serve the global community.

Paddy Taylor: We already have extremely advanced machine vision-based camera tracking, which we have been building for over three years. What we’re now seeing are our users asking us how we can use that for the next step studio automation — automatically switching cameras or to trigger another action.

Michael Cuomo: We’re building more intelligence in our products — including a new power supply unit with remote system monitoring that we’ve just released — that make them more robust and more operator-friendly. This makes them easier to set up as well.

Karen Walker: One significant enhancement that we see coming is improved calibration (i.e. aligning the virtual world coordinates with the real world), as this can currently be a very time-consuming process, often involving tape measures and trigonometry. Eventually we see this becoming an automated process that can be done quickly and efficiently.

Mike Grieve: It’s less about workflow enhancements to tracking, and more about where tracking can be used to add value as part of an integrated solution.

Jeanette Dahl Torsvik: It adds extra safety to the production, even with less crew in the control room. It gives the crew more time to focus on other tasks, such as sound for those with fewer crew in the control room. It enhances the quality of the production in general.

What is the industry not talking about that it should be on this topic?

Mike Ruddell: There is no doubt that the tracking industry has benefited during the last two years, as more and more projects switch to remote production and virtual/XR studios are on the rise. As the world returns to normal, will virtual production be the new standard? And if the answer is no, how are camera tracking companies going to cement their place in the production ecosystem?

Rush Beesley, president, Rushworks: The biggest problem with current technology is latency in tracking a target. A good camera operator with a good fluid head makes tracking look effortless by anticipating every action based on the most subtle changes in motion and position. Tracking algorithms can certainly react in real-time to these changes but translating that predictive motion to the physical device is taking too long to compute and deliver over the control system.

Onur Can Gulenc: Overall, the camera tracking industry should talk about standardized tracking protocols and establish a committee. Building these protocols with SMPTE standards would serve the industry in the most beneficial way.

Paddy Taylor: How to achieve multi-person tracking and auto-reframing across multiple cameras, in a way that can further scale and build on the existing capabilities and really deliver benefits to large-scale productions.

Bob Caniglia: News studios should be taking advantage of virtual production to ramp up their graphics, create more interactive and visually-stunning reporting, and balance out elements of the real world vs. the virtual world to attract and retain viewers. There are tons of tools out there to make this possible, but we need to make sure broadcasters first have the education needed to make their new workflows successful.

Michael Cuomo: The industry needs to be honest with customers about what their robotics can do. It’s easy to say your system has camera tracking, but smooth, error-free on-air movement and the robustness and reliability of the system is really what customers want.



Mike Grieve: Slow motion ICVFX shots. Bi-directional matching of real lights and virtual lights.

Jeanette Dahl Torsvik: AI solutions in robot control systems will be able to coordinate several cameras simultaneously in a better way, with less crew and for a lower cost over time.

What differentiates your tracking product?

Salih Junuzovic: Our tracking systems, primarily the RedSpy and the Follower, are setting the benchmarks for precision and reliability in the industry. Whether the shoots are done indoors, outdoors, in LED caves — our systems are adaptable and robust, meaning tracking is one less thing to worry about for the client. Combine our systems’ performance with our world-renowned team of tech support engineers, and you understand why so many professional studios choose Stype when they want to get things done.

Mike Ruddell: Ncam’s key selling point has always been its ability to track in any environment, on any camera, with any lens or rig — including LED stages, green screens, city streets or sports fields. Over the years, this has been enhanced with the capability to track fiducial markers as well as a pattern of reflective markers. And flexibility is not just in the technology; our commercial model offers the best product with the lowest barrier to entry.

Onur Can Gulenc: Zero Density’s Traxis talentS focuses on talent tracking without sensors, wearables and beacons. It utilizes the latest AI algorithms and machine learning tools. talentS tracks through the witness camera in order to enable the directors to use the studio cameras in complete freedom.

Paddy Taylor: Our limb-detection model, rather than facial-based, means talent tracking is more accurate, following and predicting movement based on limb position — to create natural movement. It is aware of the face as that’s usually the reference point for the frame which is important but it’s not the most important part of the process. Our software is also open.

Bob Caniglia: The Ultimatte 12 real-time compositor can add augmented reality and virtual environments to any broadcast by creating incredibly life-like composites that place talent into any scene, and it can work with both fixed cameras and static backgrounds or automated virtual set systems. Our VFX and motion graphics software Fusion’s camera tracker analyzes the motion of the camera that shot the original scene and recreates it in a 3D space, allowing users to easily add objects including text, 3D model set pieces, or even atmospheric particles.

Michael Cuomo: Telemetrics was one of the first robotics control companies in this industry to introduce talent tracking capability — in our Studio and Legislative system controller software — so we have more experience than anyone at doing it right. Having our product at thousands of customer sites around the world has helped us learn from these real-world operators. We use different types of tracking in combination, not just single-layer tracking, to ensure accuracy.

Karen Walker: Our tracking is built into our robots — we make use of existing high-resolution mechanical encoders to provide tracking data from the robots without the need for additional expensive hardware. Even our free-roaming pedestals are accurate enough for virtual tracking without the need for additional hardware like optical tracking technology.

Mike Grieve: StarTracker’s precision and lens calibration accuracy sets it apart, which is why it has the largest installed base of all tracking systems. It’s an absolute system, so it doesn’t require daily adjustment or an operator once set up. It integrates with our LED wall solution to enable XR Focus (focus pulls between real and virtual elements) and NearTime (higher quality Unreal composites for realtime ICVFX).

Jeanette Dahl Torsvik: Our robot control system AC/2 differs with its path planning with key-frames for more precision, personalized frames for facial recognition, less automation templates. And at last, our advanced shot properties for face and pose tracking for self-adjusting.