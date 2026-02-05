Telemundo Puerto Rico launches FAST offering

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo Station Group announced Telemundo Puerto Rico – a free ad-supported streaming TV channel featuring WKAQ’s original entertainment and news programming – is available now in the mainland U.S. on The Roku Channel.

“WKAQ has a tremendous legacy serving the residents of Puerto Rico with content that celebrates and connects their communities, so we are very pleased to extend their reach to those with Puerto Rican heritage and other Spanish-speaking audiences in the U.S.,” said Valari Staab, chairman, NBCU Local, in a statement. “This channel showcases the great work of our talented local production teams and dedicated journalists in San Juan.”

The new 24/7 Spanish-language streaming channel features the entire lineup of original entertainment and news content produced by WKAQ, the Telemundo-owned station based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The streaming channel provides simulcast and encore presentations of WKAQ’s 80-plus hours of weekly variety, talk, comedy, lifestyle and family shows, as well as award-winning investigative series and news programs.

“WKAQ’s iconic content has connected, informed and entertained the Puerto Rican community for generations, making it an indelible part of the island’s culture and history,” said José Cancela, president, Telemundo Station Group, in the statement. “The launch of this free streaming channel now allows Telemundo Puerto Rico’s robust, entertainment-centric lineup and storied journalism to engage audiences in new ways and in new places across the U.S.”

Telemundo Puerto Rico streaming channel programming highlights

“Pegaos en la Mañana”: Morning simulcast with Radio Isla, hosted by veteran journalist Milly Méndez, offering breaking news, interviews and conversations.

“Hoy Día Puerto Rico”: Lively morning show offering news, lifestyle content, interviews and human-interest stories with a distinctly Puerto Rican perspective

“Alexandra a las 12”: A daytime variety and entertainment show, led by Alexandra Fuentes, featuring celebrity interviews, lifestyle segments, and comedy.

“Día a Día”: A three-hour daily news, information, and variety show that blends current events, community stories, and engaging lifestyle content.

“Primera Pregunta”: Weekday political interview program featuring in-depth conversations with key Puerto Rican newsmakers, politicians and leaders.

“Telenoticias”: The award-winning, longest-running newscast delivers extensive news coverage and investigative reporting daily.

“Rayos X”: One-hour weekly investigative and advocacy journalism program focused on accountability reporting and in-depth investigations.

“Puerto Rico Gana”: Family game show hosted by Alex DJ celebrating Puerto Rican culture with fun competition, prizes and audience participation.

“Raymond y sus Amigos”: The top sketch comedy and variety show in Puerto Rico, led by Raymond Arrieta, known for its humor, satire, and rotating characters.

“Latin Doctors”: The weekly show led by Latino doctors, offering accessible medical advice and wellness tips with culturally relevant perspectives.

“¡Shabum!” long-running weekend children’s program produced entirely in Puerto Rico, focused on fun, education and cultural pride.

“We are incredibly proud to bring WKAQ’s beloved programming to audiences across the mainland U.S., creating a powerful bridge between the island and viewers on the mainland,” said Migdalia Figueroa, pesident and general manager of WKAQ. “This free streaming channel serves old and new audiences with the experiences, stories and voices that define Puerto Rico and matter to Puerto Ricans.”

WKAQ, part of Telemundo Station Group, has delivered local news and entertainment programming throughout Puerto Rico since 1954, when it became the first local TV station to launch on the island. WKAQ has since been producing and televising some of Puerto Rico’s most memorable shows and events, including “El Show de las Doce,” “Llegó Menudo,” “Noche de Gala,” “Sábado Sensacional,” “Telecómicas” and “Dame un Break.”

Telemundo Station Group also operates four 24/7 free regional news streaming channels, which feature programming produced by Telemundo-owned stations. Noticias Telemundo California, Noticias Telemundo Florida, Noticias Telemundo Noreste and Noticias Telemundo Texas are available nationwide on leading streaming and connected TV platforms, and via Telemundo-owned stations’ sites and apps.

How to find the Telemundo Puerto Rico streaming channel on Roku

Select “Live TV” on the Roku home screen and click the left arrow button, or open The Roku Channel app, then click the left arrow button to access the navigation menu, and select “Live TV.” Type “Telemundo Puerto Rico” in the search bar.

Advertisement

Additional streaming services and connected TV platforms to be announced soon.