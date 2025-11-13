Annual Sentiment Survey

The Basics

What best describes your industry segment? (Required) Please select the one that best matches your workplace. Broadcast Affiliate (Local TV Station) Broadcast Network (NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, etc.) Cable Network (CNN, MS Now, Fox News, etc.) Streaming Service Corporate / Enterprise Video Education / Higher Education Government / Military House of Worship / Religious Production / Post-Production Studio Motion Picture Consultant Agency Equipment Supplier / Dealer Other

Which of the following product categories do you use most often? (Required) Broadcast Graphics System Broadcast Monitoring Production Switcher Media Storage Video Editor Camera / ENG Tools Audio Mixing / Monitoring News Production System Playout System Other

Technology & Operations

What is the biggest broadcast or production challenge your organization faces today? (Required) Budgetary constraints Retaining / hiring qualified staff Implementing cloud technology or workflows Reducing latency Adopting new video formats Transitioning to IP Enabling remote collaboration Increasing content output Improving broadcast quality Other

Which technology areas will have the biggest operational impact in 2026? (Required) Select up to 3 that apply. AI Automation Cloud production IP / SMPTE ST 2110 infrastructure NextGen TV Remote / distributed production Cybersecurity Other

What are your organization’s top technology priorities for the next 12 months? (Required) Select up to 3 that apply. Moving to the cloud Producing more content Rebuilding workflows Updating aging infrastructure Transitioning to IP Remote production 4K and HDR Other

What is the biggest barrier to adopting cloud workflows in your organization? Cost of implementation Lack of technical expertise Workflow complexity Uncertain ROI Security concerns We are already using cloud workflows Other

Industry Sentiment & Outlook

How would you describe your overall outlook for the broadcast and media industry in 2026? Strongly disagree Disagree Neutral Agree Strongly agree

How concerned are you about continued mergers and acquisitions in the media and technology sectors? Very concerned Somewhat concerned Neutral Not concerned

Do you believe consolidation will ultimately benefit or harm innovation in the industry? (Required) Mostly benefit Neutral Mostly harm

The broadcast industry is adapting to change. (Required) Strongly disagree Disagree Neutral Agree Strongly agree

The broadcast news industry is in decline. (Required) Strongly disagree Disagree Neutral Agree Strongly agree

How prepared do you feel your organization is to implement or expand AI-driven workflows in 2026? (Required) Fully prepared Making progress Early stages Not yet exploring

The solutions available for broadcast production today are adequate for my workflows. (Required) Strongly disagree Disagree Neutral Agree Strongly agree

Our broadcast and/or production technology budget for 2026 will: (Required) Strongly disagree Disagree Neutral Agree Strongly agree

Production, Workload & Events

How much pressure are you under to produce more content with fewer resources? Strongly disagree Disagree Neutral Agree Strongly agree

I plan to attend a broadcast-related trade show in 2026. (Required) Strongly disagree Disagree Neutral Agree Strongly agree

Which trade show(s) are you most likely to attend? NAB Show IBC Live Design International (LDI) InfoComm TV Tech Summit Sports Video Group events Stream TV Show TVNewsCheck events Other

Insights on 2026

One thing I wish I could change or simplify about broadcast or production workflows is…

What’s your boldest prediction for the industry in 2026?

Any other industry thoughts or observations?







General Information

Which title best matches your role? (Required) Technical Director / Broadcast Engineer VP of Engineering News Director General Manager News Talent / Anchor / Reporter CEO / COO / CIO / C Suite Systems Integrator Production Head Producer Cameraman and DoPs Distributor Manufacturers Post Production Editors Creative Services Director Creative Services Lighting Designer Graphics and Animation Specialist Audio Engineer AV Specialist Student Other

What best describes your role in purchasing decisions? (Required) I make final decisions I make recommendations or product specifications I research options and present them to managers None

What best describes your location? (Required) Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Eswatini (Swaziland) Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russia Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu US Minor Outlying Islands Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands

How long have you been visiting NCS | NewscastStudio ? (Required) About a month About six months About a year More than a year This is my first visit

