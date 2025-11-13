Annual Sentiment Survey
Help us understand the pulse of the broadcast industry with this brief survey.
We’re conducting a survey of broadcast professionals to capture the challenges, trends and priorities shaping the future of broadcasting. This annual survey aims to uncover how broadcasters and vendors are navigating change, adopting emerging technologies and overcoming key obstacles.
The survey takes less than 5 minutes to complete, and readers who participate will be entered into a drawing for a $200 Amazon Gift Card as a thank you for their time. Your responses will remain anonymous, and the results will be published in early 2026, offering valuable benchmarks for broadcasters, vendors, and stakeholders across the media ecosystem.
** Amazon is not a sponsor of this survey or NCS. Survey responses will not be linked to individual emails.