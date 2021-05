AIMS Techfest May 2021 will present an IP Showcase style program like those normally sponsored during NAB. From May 25-26, the great strides that have been made in achieving an all-IP ecosystem using open standards will be highlighted.

Presentations and case studies will demonstrate how the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards and the AMWA NMOS technology stack are improving media workflows for large and small, broadcast and Pro AV deployments alike.

End users, industry associations, solutions providers, and technology developers will share their knowledge and perspectives on how developments in IP workflows shape the broadcast industry today and in the future.

All presentations will be delivered live during the three-day online event, and there will be opportunities for open discussions and networking throughout the event.