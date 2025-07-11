Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

C-SPAN is promoting a multiplatform series leading up to the 250th anniversary of America’s independent in 2026.

The effort, branded as “America 250,” began July 4, 2025.

The spot combines a combination of historical imagery with modern-day clips from around the country as well as stylized views of American flags.

There is a straightforward voiceover while the background music selection, production music cut “Epic Cinematic Trailer” by Petar Milinkovic, gives the promo an inspiring, dramatic feel.