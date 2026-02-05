SAM creates themes for ‘Katie Pavlich Tonight’ and ‘Jesse Weber Live’

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Stephen Arnold Music has developed original music for two new primetime programs launching on NewsNation in 2026: “Katie Pavlich Tonight” and “Jesse Weber Live.”

The work includes a main theme and modular music package for each show, designed to integrate with graphics, transitions, and segment branding. The projects are part of an ongoing collaboration between Stephen Arnold Music and NewsNation’s creative team.

“Katie Pavlich Tonight” airs weekdays at 10 p.m. ET and is hosted by journalist and political analyst Katie Pavlich. The program covers political news and current affairs with debates, panel discussions and interviews.

NewsNation requested a theme that reflected the show’s energy and style.

“We wanted the theme to feel lively and forward-moving,” said Jonathan Killian, vice president of creative marketing and brand standards at Nexstar Networks. “The sound is very percussive. Percussion carries the energy, while the strings provide lift, so the whole piece has a lively and spirited quality. The music also complements the show’s graphic design and color palette of red, white, silver, and a touch of blue.”

“Jesse Weber Live” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET with a focus on legal analysis of daily news events, with a featured guest or story each evening. Jesse Weber will continue to provide legal commentary across the network’s programming.

For this program, Stephen Arnold Music created a score that balances analysis and accessibility.

“The theme needed to reflect the sensibility of a live news show while also nodding to Jesse’s background as a legal analyst,” said Chad Cook, president and creative director at Stephen Arnold Music. “We arrived at a sound that suggests importance and immediacy suitable for a late-evening time slot, but without being too urgent or frenetic. A driving drum and string arrangement lead the charge.”

Advertisement

Both packages feature long-form, modular compositions that allow producers to build flexible show formats while retaining a cohesive audio identity.

“We wrote extended pieces with modular structures that include both full-bodied sections as well as more subtle underscore sections,” Cook said. “That gives each show a toolkit for teases, rejoins, bumps, and promos elements, while retaining a consistent sonic DNA.”

Cook said the work reflects an evolving sonic identity for NewsNation.

“We continue to evolve NewsNation’s sonic identity while staying true to aspects of the brand that the audience already recognizes,” he said. “It’s been a productive and creative partnership, and we’re proud to help support the network’s expanding programming slate.”