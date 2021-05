Studio Equipment – Cameras

From broadcast studio cameras to ENG camcorders for use in field production, our directory of video cameras includes a range of options for the modern broadcaster. Available in a variety of formats including HD, 4K and 8K, and configurations, live camera systems help in capturing critical moments of a broadcast production while PTZ cameras reduce costs in-studio or allow for unique angles.

Broadcast Studio and ENG Cameras

www.blackmagicdesign.com/products Blackmagic Design

www.usa.canon.com/internet/portal/us/home/products/professional-video-solutions Canon

www.grassvalley.com/products/cameras/cameras/ Grass Valley

www.hitachikokusai.com/BroadcastandProfessionalCameras Hitachi

www.ikegami.com/broadcast-camera Ikegami

pro.jvc.com/prof/ JVC

pro-av.panasonic.net/en/products/system_cameras.html Panasonic

www.rossvideo.com/products-services/acquisition-production/cameras/ Ross Acidcam

pro.sony/ue_US/products/studio-and-broadcast-cameras Sony

PTZ Cameras

www.aidaimaging.com AIDA Imaging

pro.jvc.com/prof/ JVC

www.marshall-usa.com/markets/broadcast/ Marshall

www.newtek.com/camera/ndihx-ptz1/ NewTek NDI PTZ

pro-av.panasonic.net/en/products/ptz_camera_systems.html Panasonic

www.ptzoptics.com PTZOptics

www.rossvideo.com/products-services/acquisition-production/cameras/ Ross Pivotcam

pro.sony/ue_US/products/ptz-network-cameras Sony