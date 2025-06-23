‘First Take’ embraces sophisticated aesthetic in Manhattan penthouse-inspired studio

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

When Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim wanted their new studio to feel like they were “above it all,” the design team at Jack Morton delivered exactly that.

ESPN’s “First Take” launched on June 23, 2025, from Studio Y at 7 Hudson Square, where floor-to-ceiling LED displays create the illusion of panoramic city views from a luxury Manhattan penthouse.

The studio design team from Jack Morton, led by Andre Durette, created a sophisticated environment that reflects the hosts, Smith and Qerim’s, elevated discussion format.

“Andre Durette really leaned into the upscale Manhattan high-rise penthouse design,” said Joe Ferretti, director of studio design and development at ESPN, in an interview with NCS. “A travel luxury feel… sophisticated.”

The studio design deliberately contrasts with the casual hangout atmosphere created for “Get Up” down the hall in Studio 1 (NYC Studio X).

The design for “First Take” evokes Manhattan’s luxury residential towers with premium materials, warm colors and even custom “FT” chair railing.

Warm tobacco-colored panels wrap the space with subtle lighting and unique columns with LED lighting.

Large LED displays serve as floor-to-ceiling windows, creating the illusion of expansive city views that reinforce the penthouse setting with almost Art Deco-inspired curved window casing.

“Stephen A and Molly wanted to have that big vista,” said Ferretti, noting the windows help create a big perspective of the show’s unique broadcast location.

The sophisticated environment supports “First Take’s” more formal debate structure, which is centered around the desk and an “in the round” shooting format.

The unique desk, which Ferretti highlighted, serves as the centerpiece of the studio.

Ferretti emphasized that “both designers did an awesome job with the desks,” with the desk for “Get Up” and “First Take” each being a “really good fit” for the program.

The “First Take” desk design distinguishes itself from other ESPN programming through its sophisticated aesthetic, which complements the penthouse theme. A curved, gently glowing front features an edge-lit “First Take” logo, set within a warm wood frame and a large circular top, allowing for 360-degree usage.

Along with the primary LED video wall behind the desk, the space features an LED panel housed within a large picture frame on a stacked slat wall, which continues the architectural motif.

Another area of the studio includes a series of lit cubby shelves with hints of sports gear, along with other art and decorative tchotchkes that help sell the penthouse vibe. This area also includes a large vertical LED display with a glowing frame.

The studio maintains ESPN’s remote production model with a technical coordination room on-site while primary control functions remain in Bristol, Connecticut. Internally at ESPN, the space retains its former Seaport moniker as Studio 2 to avoid confusion with Bristol facilities.

ESPN streamlined the construction process by using consistent vendors across its three Hudson Square studios with Mystic Custom Fabrication handling fabrication, Fuse Technical Group for display technology and Eastern Lighting Design for lighting systems and lighting design.

The move represents the final phase of ESPN’s transition from Seaport Studios to 7 Hudson Square, where the network joins other Walt Disney Company productions including “Live with Kelly and Mark,” “The View,” and “ABC News” programming. The move consolidates ESPN’s New York-based operations at the facility, which began operations in fall 2024.

Project Credits

ESPN

Scott Favalora – VP – ESPN Directing

Marti Hanzlik – Coordinating Director – ESPN Directing

Joseph Ferretti – Director, Studio Design & Development

Chris Watson – Director, Director Studio & Remote Lighting

Brian Hegner – Supervising Director – ESPN Directing

Production Design by Jack Morton Worldwide

Andre Durette – Executive Design Director

Evan Hill – Art Director/Project Manager

Amber Meadows – Associate Project Manager

Chris Maroney – Director of Illustration

Hayden Barbeau – 3D Illustrator

Raeford Dwyer – Graphic Designer

Shelline Vandermey – Graphic Designer

Ben Bauer – CAD Designer

Scenic Fabrication by Mystic Custom Fabrication

Ben Jacobson – Project Manager

Lighting by Eastern Lighting Design

Matt Gordon – Principal, Lighting Designer