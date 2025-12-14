Buyer’s Guide and Directory

NCS maintains an industry directory and Buyer’s Guide resources designed to help broadcast and media professionals identify companies, products and services relevant to their work.

These reference tools complement NCS’s editorial coverage of technology, production, workflows and business across broadcasting and media.

Directory listings and Buyer’s Guide entries provide a consistent, long-term presence on NCS and are frequently used by readers researching vendors, partners and solutions referenced in our reporting.

Buyer’s Guide listing options on NCS

A Basic Directory Listing includes your company name linked to your website. Basic listings appear below premium and priority placements and do not include a company description or contact details.

A Pro Directory Listing offers priority placement and includes a brief company description of up to 25 words, along with contact information and a “follow” link to your website.

An Ultimate Directory Listing provides the most comprehensive presence within the directory. These listings receive premium priority placement and include a company description of up to 100 words with formatting support, your company logo, full contact information and a “follow” link to your website.

Upgraded Company Pages

For organizations seeking deeper context and discoverability, NCS also offers Upgraded Company Pages. These standalone pages provide a centralized, editorially aligned overview of your company within the NCS ecosystem.

An Upgraded Company Page includes a detailed company profile of up to 500 words, your company logo and complete contact information. Each page automatically links to all relevant editorial coverage on NCS, including feature articles, sponsored content where applicable and any broadcast studio or project galleries in which your organization appears.

Upgraded Company Pages are designed to help readers understand a company’s role, expertise and track record in context, making them especially useful for organizations frequently referenced in NCS coverage or participating in major projects, events or industry initiatives.

Directory listings and advertising

Directory listings and Company Pages may be purchased on their own or bundled with display advertising, sponsored content or other NCS advertising programs. Discounted pricing is available for advertisers with active display or sponsorship campaigns.

For current pricing, availability or bundled options, please contact advertising@newscaststudio.com.

Why list in the NCS directory?

NCS serves broadcast and media professionals as a trusted reference for companies and solutions shaping the industry. Directory Listings and Company Pages provide year-round visibility, long-term discoverability and alignment with NCS’s editorial coverage, offering a presence that extends beyond campaign-based advertising.