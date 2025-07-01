Avid integrates MediaCentral with Wolftech News in newsroom platform

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Avid has launched a fully integrated newsroom platform that combines its MediaCentral system with Wolftech News, making the solution commercially available following its debut at the NAB Show 2025.

The new product is designed to enable national and regional broadcasters to accelerate editorial workflows, support collaboration among remote teams, and distribute content across digital, social, and broadcast platforms. The system brings together story planning, resource management, media production, and publishing tools in a unified, cloud-based environment.

The integration builds on Avid’s acquisition of Wolftech in November 2024. The combined platform operates within the MediaCentral Cloud UX and includes AI-enabled features for planning and automation. It is accessible remotely, supporting newsroom staff and field reporters.

“The integration empowers newsrooms to focus on impactful storytelling instead of administrative overhead,” said Arne Berven, CEO of Wolftech and senior vice president of broadcast strategy at Avid.

The platform provides tools for pitch-to-publication workflows, centralized communication, and mobile access for field teams. It also supports AI-assisted content distribution across platforms. Avid said the product is suited for broadcasters operating under resource constraints while meeting growing demands for speed and volume in news production.

Kenna Hilburn, senior vice president of product at Avid, said the launch demonstrates the company’s goal of delivering a unified newsroom platform tailored for contemporary news production needs.

Avid will offer live and virtual demonstrations of the integrated system, including during IBC2025 in Amsterdam from Sept. 12 to 15.

