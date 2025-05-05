‘Roundball Rock’ to anchor NBA coverage across NBC and Peacock

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC Sports will reintroduce “Roundball Rock,” the former “NBA on NBC” theme song composed by John Tesh, for its coverage.

The anthem returns in October, aligning with the start of the network’s 11-year media rights agreement with the National Basketball Association.

First used from 1990 to 2002, “Roundball Rock” became widely recognized during NBC’s previous coverage of the league.

The song was originally composed by Tesh in 1989 and quickly became associated with high-profile players and moments, including Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ championship run, the rise of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, and key playoff rivalries.

The theme will be used across NBC and Peacock during regular-season and postseason broadcasts. It will also feature in marketing and promotional campaigns leading into the season.

A 60-second promotional spot debuted during NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage on May 3, with appearances from NBA players and NBCUniversal talent performing the theme, ending with Tesh playing the original tune at center court.

NBC Sports President Rick Cordella called the music a defining part of the network’s sports identity.

“Hearing it immediately conjures images of NBC Sports’ coverage of one of the golden ages of the NBA,” he said in a statement.

Tesh said he was honored to work with NBC again. He is set to release a new record, The Sports Album, in the fall to coincide with the theme’s return. The album will include original compositions and newly produced sports themes.

NBCUniversal’s multiyear rights deal, announced in 2024, includes streaming exclusives on Peacock, Tuesday doubleheaders across NBC and Peacock, and a new Sunday night package starting in 2026. Confirmed broadcast talent includes Mike Tirico, Noah Eagle, Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford and Carmelo Anthony. Emmy-winning producer Frank DiGraci will lead production.