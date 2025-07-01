Netflix adding live NASA feeds later this summer

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NASA and Netflix are partnering to bring the space agency’s live video streams to its subscribers.

The deal calls for Netflix to begin incorporating feeds from NASA’s existing NASA+ free streaming service into its user interface.

The streams will be branded under the name “NASA Live” on Netflix when they launch later in the summer of 2025 and are expected to focus on live mission and launch coverage along with views from the International Space Station.

NASA+ is a free, ad-free service that’s also available on NASA’s website without a subscription.

Financial or other terms of the NASA-Netflix partnership were not disclosed.

In general, non-sensitive content produced by the U.S. government is considered to be public domain, and NASA has long offered a variety of live content to the public, including via traditional pay TV providers.

While NASA+ will still be available at no cost outside of Netflix, the move could be seen as a way for the streamer to bolster its live offerings in general at a low or no cost. By branding the feeds under a different name, it’s possible many consumers will believe it is a separate offering and even see it as a value-add. It also brings a level of convenience to subscribers.

For NASA, the deal allows it to potentially increase awareness of its programs and mission to explore space. Public interest of the agency is widely viewed as a key factor in securing its federal funding.

The announcement did not mention Netflix including NASA’s on-demand programming, which includes explainers, educational content, documentaries and historic footage, and the name “NASA Live” appears to suggest it will focus on real time video. This content is available for free on NASA’s website and other distribution channels.

Amazon Prime already offers its subscribers access to NASA+.