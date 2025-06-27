Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NewsNation’s “Banfield” has switched to a new open and theme music that drives home its focus on true crime.

“The new music has a ‘true crime’ tone and sensibility in line with the look of the new graphics — while maintaining a primetime feel,” noted an announcement of the updates.

The show has retained its handwritten-style wordmark, but the open now features stylized shots of host Ashleigh Banfield inspecting a proverbial investigation wall, complete with red string connecting the dots between a plethora of classic elements that any true crime fan has come to expect on this popular visual.

View on Giphy

There are then two quick shots of close-ups of the wall, including one that has been enhanced with a video clip of Banfield on set.

The sequence ends with a view of the show logo framed by a torn sheet of paper that appears as if it is part of the wall. The open also adds flashes of red and blue, which appear to be a nod to flashing police lights, while bright white bursts serve as a transitional element.

In addition, the show also received new theme music from Stephen Arnold Music. Stephen Arnold composed the show’s original theme from its 2021 debut.

The updated theme manages to reflect the somber undertones aligned with the often gritty nature of true crime investigations but with upbeat bursts blended in to still give it a dynamic sound.

“Banfield” originally started as a more general interest interview program but has shifted to a more true crime focus.

Advertisement