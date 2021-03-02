‘Banfield’ brings unique colors, cityscape to NewsNation

The final piece of NewsNation’s new lineup, “Banfield,” uses unique on air looks to emphasize both the personality-driven nature of the program and New York locale.

Hosted by former CNN and MSNBC anchor Ashleigh Banfield, the interview driven show airs at 10 p.m. eastern on the network formerly known as WGN America.

WGN America changed its name to “NewsNation” March 1, 2021, the same day “Banfield” premiered.

“Banfield” has a distinct logotype featuring the word rendered in a handwriting style font while typing in to the original NewsNation look by getting brown-beige box behind it when it’s set on top of the package’s trademark blue.

The look emphasizes both Banfield’s name and her as a personality, while also giving a hint at the show’s lighter side that includes, at least in its first week, guests who work in the entertainment industry.

For the premiere, which featured screenwriter Aaron Sorkin for the entire hour, a collage of images from his career were featured on screen in an extended open, many of them displayed as “framed” floating pictures.

After the preview, a shorter open that used an enlarged version of the logotype being “written out” and with imagery from across the country appearing on screen.

The show introduces a slightly new color palette — a brighter blue mixed with violets and golds, which is prominently featured in the stylized New York City skyline that appears both behind Banfield and in the open and other graphics, although the lower third insert banners retain the original “NewsNation” look.

“Banfield” is, at least so far, the only NewsNation show to be produced outside of Chicago — with production taking place just outside of New York City in Connecticut, hence, the NYC imagery.

In the premiere episode, Banfield did not appear to be using a full set — instead she was likely just seated in front of a video screen.

The entire show featured a tightly framed straight on one shot of her.

Her guests are also appearing remotely, primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic, so there’s little need for a full set to help facilitate in person conversations at this point.