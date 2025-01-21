VuWall acquired, merged with G&D and Tritec

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

VuWall, a provider of video wall control and visualization solutions, has been acquired by Naxicap, a private equity firm known for its focus on mission-critical technologies.

Naxicap’s strategy is to enhance its portfolio of companies in the control room industry. Naxicap previously acquired Guntermann & Drunck (G&D) in 2020 and Tritec Electronic in 2022.

The addition of VuWall to Naxicap’s roster brings together complementary technologies aimed at improving efficiency and collaboration in command and control environments. By combining VuWall’s software expertise with G&D’s and Tritec’s hardware capabilities, the partnership intends to streamline workflows and increase reliability through integrated video wall and KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) solutions.

Thorsten Lipp, G&D’s CEO, will take on the role of CEO for both VuWall and G&D. Markus Müller-Heidelberg will remain the managing director of Tritec Electronic. VuWall’s founder, Paul Vander Plaetse, will transition to chief marketing officer for all three entities, overseeing their global marketing efforts.

“This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our mission to bring together best-of-breed solutions in the control room industry,” said Joseph Pacher-Theinburg, a representative from Naxicap.

VuWall and G&D are scheduled to showcase their products at Integrated Systems Europe 2025, to be held in Barcelona from Feb. 4-7. VuWall will exhibit at stand 5C700, and G&D at stand 5J350.

AQ Technology Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to VuWall for the acquisition.

Advertisement