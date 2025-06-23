CBS Stations launches eighth AR studio

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS Stations has launched its eighth augmented reality studio at KTVT in the Dallas–Ft. Worth, Texas, market.

The studio measures around 20,384 cubic feet and will allow the station to present immersive extended reality segments to viewers, with one of the primary uses being weather.

KTVT plans to launch the new studio June 23, 2025, with chief meteorologist McKenna King presenting the station’s first immersive forecast from the space.

“The launch in Texas further underscores our commitment to investing in the future of local journalism,” said Jennifer Mitchell, president of CBS Stations, and CBS News and Stations Digital, in a statement. “Through the expansion of our technological capabilities, we continue to deepen how we serve our communities, elevate the viewer experience and shape the future of broadcast journalism.”

“Over the past year, we’ve evolved every part of our newsroom – from refreshing our newscasts, updating our brand and building a multiplatform coverage strategy,” said Raquel Amparo, president and general manager of CBS Texas. “This technology is the next chapter and allows us to enhance meaningful content for everyone we serve.”

The launch follows the successful implementation in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, the Bay Area, Denver and Miami.

Select stations have also used the studios for “Center Court,” a virtual set designed for March Madness coverage.

KPIX in San Fransisco, California, also uses the technology to produce “CBS News 24/7 Prime Time” for the network’s streamer CBS News 24/7.

Advertisement

The stations, and streamer, often share similar 3D environments, which allows the group to capitalize on investments. The setups also share technology stacks.