CBS News 24/7 goes ‘prime time’ with evening news program

CBS News 24/7 has added a primetime news program, anchored by Elizabeth Cook of CBS News Bay Area, at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

The show, “CBS News 24/7 Prime Time,” is produced at KPIX in San Francisco for the streaming network and follows the weekday edition of “CBS Evening News Plus.”

The program includes news coverage, analysis and segments produced in partnership with CBS Sports HQ, “60 Minutes,” “48 Hours” and CBS News’ political team. The addition increases the network’s weekday live programming to 13.5 hours.

The streaming network, which was renamed CBS News 24/7 in 2022, is available in 91 countries and on 30 digital platforms.

CBS previously introduced a primetime news show in 2022 titled “CBS News Prime Time,” hosted by John Dickerson. That program was later renamed “The Daily Report.”

The program joins the recent addition of “The Takeout with Major Garrett,” which airs at 5:00 p.m. ET.