Iowa station upgrades studio with LED video wall and enhanced lighting

KCCI marked the one-year anniversary of its 4 p.m. newscast Tuesday by announcing that the program is the top-rated broadcast in its time slot among adults 25-54 in central Iowa, according to Nielsen ratings from June 2025.

“We thank our viewers for inviting us into their homes every afternoon,” said News Director Natalie Cabieses. “They have trusted and relied on us to share stories that matter to them. They made KCCI the No. 1 newscast at 4 p.m. and we hope they will continue to join us every day.”

The CBS affiliate, owned by Hearst, also unveiled upgrades to its news studio, including new lighting and a seamless LED video wall.

The studio now features a curved 12-by-4 LED array, replacing nine vertical 55-inch LCD monitors. The display allows for three 16:9 content windows behind the anchor desk.

Z Space Creative, the design firm that developed the new technology, worked alongside KCCI’s news and engineering teams.

Glenn Anderson, Z Space Creative owner and designer, said the upgrade includes a larger video area for both news and weather segments. The weather zone features a “mega array” of LED panels intended to enhance the visual presentation of forecasts.

“The team at Z Space brought our set into a new era of storytelling,” Cabieses said.

Lighting designer Eric T. Haugen contributed to the visual enhancements. KCCI President and General Manager Brian Sather said the set upgrades contribute to a more modern and detailed presentation.

“These upgrades mean a world of difference to us,” Sather said. “We know viewers will see a difference and we hope they’ll continue to come back because of the modern and vibrant presentation as well as for the journalistic integrity and accuracy in every newscast.”

KCCI is one of two Hearst stations using the new LED technology installed by Z Space Creative.