CBS streamer launching daily political show ‘The Takeout’

CBS News is cooking up a new streaming show focused on politics.

“The Takeout with Major Garrett” will debut at 5 p.m. eastern on CBS News 24/7, the network’s FAST streaming news streamer.

Anchored by chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett from the district, the show will air five nights per week with him “presenting the show’s main courses of in-depth interviews and original segments through the lens of the politics of culture and the culture of politics for the on-the-go streaming audie­­­nce.”

Based on the promo, it appears Garrett will anchor from the former “CBS Evening News” set — which is still used for “Face the Nation” — inside the network’s D.C. bureau.

In the spot, the integrated color-changing lighting on the set have been shifted to light blue and pink. Thanks to these being configured in both vertical and horizontal lines, the overall effect is a neon-like look.

That point is further driven home by the show’s logo, which mirrors neon tube lighting. The show’s name is set and red and blue atop of a white plate, which conveniently also mirrors the network’s circular logo and visual branding elements. Also included is an old-fashioned microphone, similar to the ones often placed on late night hosts’ desks, to match the real one on the real desk.

There’s also a real, neon-inspired sign, likely made with LED tubes, that can be brought out.

The space’s video walls, including the corner arrays set back farther from the main footprint, sport virtual set extensions and graphics depicting diner imagery and brick walls with simulated framed prints and oversized wall art.

In addition, the network also brought in a large circular anchor desk with a gray wood-tone top as well as a circular riser with the CBS eye logo on top that appears to be ideal for less formal interview setups.