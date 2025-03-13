CBS Miami set to debut VR-AR studio

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS Miami is set to unveil an augmented reality and virtual reality studio on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. local time.

WFOR sports anchor Mike Cugno will introduce the cutting-edge technology and, later that evening chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera will deliver live weather updates from studio during the 11, followed by an 11:30 p.m. “March Madness” segment.

The next day, CBS Miami’s Next Weather team will integrate the studio technology into weekday forecasts.

“We are committed to pushing the boundaries of storytelling and delivering an unparalleled viewing experience,” said Kim Voet, president and general manager of CBS Miami, in a statement. “By integrating AR (and) VR technology into our broadcasts, we are redefining how South Floridians engage with news, sports and weather.”

Throughout the NCAA tournament, CBS Miami will continue incorporating AR and VR-enhanced segments into newscasts, utilizing the “March Madness” package available to all CBS stations. This cutting-edge storytelling tool, branded as “Center Court,” will provide a new way to visualize the tournment. Throughout the tournament, the “bracket” will grow upwards, highlighting team advancements, key moments and player profiles.

CBS has deployed similar AR-VR studios at five other stations it owns throughout the country, with their most prominent daily use to deliver weather forecasts.

“CBS Miami is the sixth of our stations to launch this innovative technology. This cutting-edge approach allows us to bring stories to life in a way that is more immersive, dynamic and visually compelling than ever before. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of this evolution and can’t wait for our viewers to experience it firsthand,” added Jennifer Mitchell, president of CBS Stations and CBS News and Stations Digital.

The setups also allow stations with the technology to contribute to CBS News network and streaming programming with seamless looks.

