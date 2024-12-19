Saudi broadcaster upgrades studio with Grass Valley tech

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA) has significantly upgraded Studio A, the primary studio for its flagship channel, Saudi One.

The project includes Grass Valley’s live production technology, which was delivered in partnership with First Gulf Company (FGC).

The modernization effort aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, emphasizing cultural preservation and cutting-edge technological advancements. Studio A’s upgrades aim to elevate production quality to meet global standards while engaging audiences with high-quality content rooted in cultural values.

Key features of the renovation include the integration of Grass Valley’s LDX 98 cameras, K-Frame Kayenne 4 M/E switchers, and Densité processing equipment.

These 4K-ready solutions represent the latest in broadcast technology and are designed to enhance production capabilities for news and talk shows, the core programming for Saudi One.

“This partnership with Grass Valley is crucial for advancing our objectives of excellence and innovation,” said Eng. Hatim Abounassf, SBA’s executive vice president for engineering affairs. “Grass Valley’s proactive support significantly impacts our progress, highlighting the importance of collaboration in achieving transformative milestones.”

The upgraded Studio A reflects SBA’s strategic push to set a new benchmark for media excellence in the region. The transformation also underscores SBA’s commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality programming that balances modern storytelling with the preservation of cultural heritage.

Advertisement

“We are proud and committed to empowering media organizations across the Middle East with cutting-edge solutions. Strengthening our partnership with the Saudi Broadcasting Authority and supporting their initiatives is key to redefining the region’s media landscape,” said Tim Banks, chief revenue officer at Grass Valley.