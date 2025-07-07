‘Inside Edition’ names Eva Pilgrim as next anchor

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Eva Pilgrim will join CBS Media Ventures’ “Inside Edition” as its new anchor, following her exit from ABC News’ “GMA3: What You Need to Know”.

The announcement came Monday alongside news that Pilgrim’s “GMA3” co-anchor, DeMarco Morgan, is also leaving the Disney-owned network.

Pilgrim will replace Deborah Norville, who recently retired after nearly three decades with the syndicated newsmagazine. She becomes the fourth person to anchor the program since it launched in 1989. CBS Media Ventures said Pilgrim will begin her new role in the fall.

“We feel like we won the jackpot to have Eva join our team,” said Charles Lachman, executive producer of “Inside Edition,” in a statement. “She has solid news chops from her years as a reporter and anchor in national and local news, plus a warm relatability that resonates with audiences.”

Pilgrim previously worked at ABC News, where she served as a co-anchor of “GMA3: What You Need to Know” and a senior national correspondent. She joined ABC in 2016 and had previously reported for local stations in Pennsylvania, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia.

In a statement, Pilgrim called the new role “a dream job” and said she has long been a fan of the program.

“It’s truly an honor to join a show with such a long, rich history,” she said.

“Inside Edition” is distributed by CBS Media Ventures and airs on stations across the United States.

