ABC News shifts ‘GMA3’ hosting duties to ‘Good Morning America’ team

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ABC News has confirmed that DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim are leaving their roles as co-anchors of “GMA3: What You Need to Know”, marking another change in the show’s lineup as part of ongoing internal restructuring.

Pilgrim will succeed Deborah Norville as host of “Inside Edition.” According to a staff memo from ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic, Morgan has decided to depart for an undisclosed new opportunity.

In the short term, “GMA3” will continue with rotating hosts drawn from the broader “Good Morning America” roster according to reporting from Deadline. Recent substitute hosts have included Lara Spencer, Will Reeve, Gio Benitez, Sam Champion, Rachel Scott and James Longman.

Karamehmedovic previously announced a restructuring plan in 2024 that included the departure of former “GMA3” executive producer Cat McKenzie. Simone Swink, the executive producer of “Good Morning America”, took over supervisory responsibilities for the hour.

“GMA3” has undergone several rebrands and personnel changes since its launch in 2018 as “GMA Day”.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was retitled “What You Need to Know” with a focus on health and safety coverage. The program later adopted the current title, “GMA3: What You Need to Know”.

Morgan and Pilgrim joined the show in 2023, alongside Jennifer Ashton, after the departure of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. Ashton left ABC News in 2024.

Branding-wise, the network has begun removing references to “GMA3,” indicating the show will likely simply become known as the third hour of “GMA” in the future.

Advertisement