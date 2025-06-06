Sony debuts Crystal LED Capri to expand virtual production accessibility

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Sony has introduced the Crystal LED Capri, a new addition to its lineup of LED video wall solutions. The Capri series is designed for cost-sensitive virtual production environments and achieves a brightness of 1,500 cd/m² with a 2.50 mm LED pitch.

Two models, the ZRD-VS25FB and ZRD-VS25FM, are included in the Capri series. These models are compatible with industry-standard video wall controllers from Brompton and Megapixel, aligning with the Tessera SX40 and HELIOS systems, respectively. This is Sony’s first direct-view LED product line to support these third-party controllers.

Sony developed the Capri series in response to feedback from customers seeking more affordable solutions for a range of production needs. Applications include television, film, commercial, and broadcast production, along with corporate communications, education, retail marketing, and rental and staging.

The series can integrate with Sony’s Verona LED wall products, allowing for hybrid configurations that utilize Verona for on-camera walls and Capri for ceilings or ambient lighting. Both series share similar specifications to streamline system integration.

The Capri series will be available in winter 2025. Sony plans to display a sample at InfoComm 2025, scheduled for June 11-13 in Orlando, Fla., at booth 2001.

The Capri displays feature a high refresh rate of up to 7,680 Hz to minimize scanline artifacts. They support over 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and incorporate anti-reflection technology for studio environments.

Each display uses a 1:1 cabinet design optimized for temporary installations. Setup includes tool-free alignment using locating pins and lever locking mechanisms. The modular structure supports stacked, curved, or hung installations, and includes edge protection and reinforced frames.

Maintenance features include rear serviceable LED module blocks with status indicators. Capri displays are part of Sony’s broader ecosystem for virtual production, which includes cameras, tracking systems, switching tools, and previsualization software.

Advertisement

Sony’s virtual production ecosystem includes cinema cameras, pan-tilt-zoom cameras, camera tracking systems, live switching tools, previsualization software, and motion capture solutions. The Capri series supports Sony’s Virtual Production Tool Set, which will expand in fall 2025 with version 3.0. The update will include off-axis color shift compensation, available on Capri, Verona, and B-series models.