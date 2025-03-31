Studio-quality ellipsoidal lighting for any location with Elation’s KL Profile Compact

Elation simplified ellipsoidal lighting with the all-in-one KL Profile FC and now introduces a compact version that delivers the same studio-quality lighting. Combining advanced LED technology with elegant design, the KL Profile Compact brings outstanding flexibility to any venue, utilizing a streamlined form factor that delivers exceptional results with vivid color and top quality.

The KL Profile Compact projects a superior quality of light and is designed for any application where a compact ellipsoidal with outstanding color range and a flexible zoom range is required. It is an excellent choice for the wide variety of white or color illumination needs required in theatre, broadcast or any performance environment.

Flawless Projections

The KL Profile Compact’s advanced optical engineering, combined with integrated manual zoom and focus, ensures sharp, flawless projections free from color shifts or aberrations, regardless of the zoom, focus, or framing position. Dimming of the LED engine is smooth and stepless with variable 16-bit dimming curve modes and curves available to suit any application.

RGBMA LED engine

The KL Profile Compact offers full-spectrum performance from a 94.9 CRI engine (TLCI of 95) that utilizes a 225W 5-color homogenized LED array of Red, Green, Blue, Mint, and Amber sources. The RGBMA engine, calibrated at a native color temperature of 6000 Kelvin, emits beautifully diffused saturates and soft-field pastels, including tunable white light. The carefully tuned LEDs ensure accurate color reproduction while delivering a powerful output of 5,880 lumens.

Color management

High color quality and color manipulation are central to the KL Profile Compact, ensuring that designs translate well to camera. The unit can adjust for light that shifts away from pure white towards green or magenta through a green/magenta shift adjustment and a virtual gel library.

The unit achieves superb color accuracy with fully variable 16-bit color temperature adjustment (2400K – 8500K) for ultimate precision, along with dim-to-warm and red shift emulation for that classic incandescent glow.

CMY and RGB emulation give designers access to an impressive LED color array including beautiful mixed whites. Capable of matching the white balance for camera, users can easily shift the color temperature without the use of plus/minus green gels and filters. Additionally, the LED refresh rate is DMX adjustable so there is no flickering when used with high-speed cameras.

Beam control

With an integrated manual zoom range of 25° to 50°, the KL Profile Compact requires no additional lens tubes, reducing cost and complexity and providing excellent flexibility for any performance venue or show. A manual, full blackout, 4-blade framing system lets users refine the beam shape as needed and frame around objects to be highlighted. For custom imaging, the fixture accepts size ‘M’ gobos (metal gobo holder included) and also includes a 6.25″ gel frame.

Mute Mode / Setup and Control Ease

The KL Profile Compact has also been designed with respect to the whisper-quiet requirements of the professional stage and studio. Exceptionally quiet, it offers enhanced fan controls down to Elation’s ultra-quiet Mute Mode, which disables the internal cooling fan. With its touch bar encoder for straightforward standalone operation, Aria x2 wireless management integration, and NFC configuration, setup and control are made easy for lighting designers working in diverse settings.

The KL Profile Compact delivers a powerful combination of performance, precision, and versatility, making it an ideal solution for any lighting application. With advanced features and a compact design, it ensures exceptional results in any environment, from theaters to broadcast studios and beyond.