ARRI divests Claypaky as part of core business realignment

ARRI announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its subsidiary Claypaky to EK Inc., a company active in the entertainment lighting industry.

The move is part of ARRI’s strategy to concentrate on its core business. Claypaky, known for its professional lighting systems used in entertainment venues, will join EK Inc., which the parties described as having strong development, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities.

“This decision is part of our strategic realignment as we focus more strongly on our core business,” said Chris Richter of ARRI. “Clearly recognizing Claypaky’s potential, it was important to us to find a new owner who pursues next level growth based on a deep understanding of the market and a long-term strategic vision—for both Claypaky and its customers.”

“Our collaboration with ARRI has been a valuable and rewarding journey,” said Marcus Graser, CEO of Claypaky. “We part ways with sincere appreciation—especially for the insights gained from ARRI’s deep expertise in the motion picture industry, which will continue to influence our path forward. At the same time, we look forward to the opportunities new ownership brings. We are certain to benefit from EK’s strong development, manufacturing, and supply 2 chain capabilities which could open new doors in terms of new product development, scalability, and global market access.”

Raymond Chen, CEO of EK Inc., described the acquisition — which includes Claypaky’s theatrical brand ADB — as a strategic investment that enhances EK’s global footprint, particularly in Europe.

Claypaky will maintain its headquarters and operations in Italy. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the coming months.