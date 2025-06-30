TNT Sports delivers energetic, dark visual identity for NASCAR return

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

TNT Sports completed its return to NASCAR coverage with a bold visual statement, debuting its “Black Octane” graphics package during the network’s first Cup Series race in 11 years.

The design, developed through a collaboration with Big Studios, represents a departure from traditional NASCAR broadcast graphics, combining dark aesthetics with vibrant color accents in an attempt to carve out distinct visual territory in an increasingly competitive NASCAR broadcast landscape.

Jordan Shorthouse, vice president and creative director at TNT Sports, worked with Big Studios to create what he described as “fast, contemporary, sprinkled with a dash of nostalgia.”

The partnership focused on bringing the world of NASCAR into the world of TNT Sports – dark, gritty and full of energy. A virtual track and garage were created, with the design playing with light and shadow, mixing pops of light with realistic 3D elements.

“We obviously always aim to stand out from the rest of our broadcast partners,” Shorthouse said in an interview with NCS ahead of TNT’s debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway. “We wanted to make sure that coverage stood out, but we also wanted to make sure that the package, first and foremost, felt credible to the fans.”

The visual strategy reflects TNT Sports’ broader challenge of differentiating itself in a crowded field while also matching the uniqueness of the TNT brand.

Amazon Prime Video raised expectations with its NASCAR debut earlier this year, while NBC and Fox Sports have maintained consistent coverage for years.

“Amazon debuted their package… and they’ve certainly raised the bar. We’ve always respected what NBC has done with their coverage over the years. So we knew the bar was high,” Shorthouse said.

The “Black Octane” package features predominantly dark color schemes punctuated by bright accents designed to complement the various team colors and car paint schemes visible during races. The approach creates visual cohesion without overwhelming the on-track action or conflicting with sponsor branding.

TNT Sports maintained familiar elements in its scoring pylon and insert graphics, recognizing fan sensitivity to dramatic changes in essential race information.

“We didn’t go too crazy with that,” Shorthouse said. “We added our own little design style to it, but for the most part, it’s in the same place, animates and functions similar to what you’ve seen in the past.”

Max also uses the same scoring insert system for its exclusive streaming coverage of onboard cameras, branded as “NASCAR Driver Cam.”

TNT Sports previously covered NASCAR from 2001 to 2014, establishing memorable visual and musical signatures that became synonymous with the coverage. The network’s return carries significant nostalgic weight for longtime NASCAR fans who remember its distinctive approach to motorsports broadcasting.

“I was part of the team that used to build those packages back in the day as a young designer,” Shorthouse reflected. “Covering those six races during the summer was always exciting, and so for us, this is so sweet to be reunited with the NASCAR family after so many years.”

The design also is built to support TNT Sports’ coverage of NASCAR’s new in-season tournament format, which features head-to-head driver matchups across five consecutive races. The tournament concept, offering a $1 million prize, represents NASCAR’s attempt to create additional storylines and fan engagement during the traditional summer ratings period.

For this, TNT Sports has created an alternate broadcast on TruTV specifically focused on the tournament format, featuring commentary from Larry McReynolds and Jeff Burton. The altcast approach allows for deeper focus on individual driver matchups while the main TNT broadcast covers traditional race coverage.

“This is a perfect exercise for our altcast coverage. It’s almost tailor-made for it,” Shorthouse said of the tournament format, which draws inspiration from successful in-season tournaments in other sports, particularly the NBA’s midseason tournament.

The production of TNT’s five-week NASCAR package includes resources similar to those typically deployed for a full-season sport.

“Even though it’s packed into five weeks, our treatment of it, the elements that we deliver, the amount of elements that we build for this is equal to what we would do for an MLB regular season or NBA,” Shorthouse noted.

“I’m just excited to see this package. It’s so different from anything anybody else is doing, specifically with NASCAR,” Shorthouse said.

The enthusiasm reflects the network’s long journey back to NASCAR coverage.

“It’s been a long year getting ready for this. We’ve seen the light off in the distance forever. It seems like forever ago, and we’ve gone through our season of sports,” Shorthouse added. “And finally, finally, finally, we’re here at our first race in Atlanta… All the anticipation’s been built, and we’re ready to start.”

TNT Sports’ NASCAR coverage continues through the Brickyard 400 at the end of July, with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte and Adam Alexander in the broadcast brooth.

The network’s return represents a homecoming to a sport that helped define its summer programming identity for over a decade. For fans who remember TNT’s distinctive racing coverage from the 2000s, the design offers both familiar energy and contemporary sophistication, bridging the gap between NASCAR’s traditional broadcast aesthetic and the evolving expectations of viewers.