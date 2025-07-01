GB News to launch Washington bureau and nightly U.S. program

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

GB News will launch a bureau in Washington, D.C., and begin broadcasting a nightly two-hour program from the United States, the company announced Monday.

Since launching in 2021, GB News has positioned itself as an alternative to mainstream U.K. news channels. The broadcaster has drawn attention for its editorial approach and for its frequent coverage of right-leaning political figures, including Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who hosts a regular program.

GB News has also faced regulatory scrutiny from the U.K.’s broadcasting authority, Ofcom. The network was fined in 2024 for airing an interview with then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that the regulator said provided an “uncontested platform” for campaign messaging.

The new U.S. program will be hosted by presenter Bev Turner and is scheduled to debut in September. The broadcast will originate from a studio located near the White House.

The move marks the latest in a series of expansions by British media outlets into U.S. political coverage.

GB News described the initiative as a response to growing demand for coverage of American political developments among British audiences.

“We’ve seen time and again this year that a decision made on one day in Washington, D.C., is felt the next day in Washington, Tyne and Wear,” said GB News’ Michael Booker.

GB News said it plans to hire its first dedicated U.S. political editor and will expand its U.S. operations to include in-depth political analysis and exclusive interviews.

The broadcaster currently maintains a U.S. correspondent, Steven Edginton, who began in the role in April. Edginton said last year that GB News aims to act as an “outsider” and “disruptor” in the media landscape.

Turner said the new program will provide “a British voice with an international perspective” and will feature U.S.-based guests alongside British commentary. She called the initiative a “market intervention.”

The U.S. expansion places GB News in competition with established right-leaning American outlets including Fox News, Newsmax and One America News Network.