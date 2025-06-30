ESPN may retain limited MLB rights after mutual opt-out: Report

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Major League Baseball and ESPN have resumed discussions regarding a revised media rights agreement, months after both parties opted out of their previous deal.

According to reports from The Athletic, the talks are in preliminary stages and focus on components of ESPN’s former broadcast package, including local rights. The prior agreement, valued at $550 million annually, granted ESPN rights to “Sunday Night Baseball,” the Home Run Derby and a number of postseason games. That deal is set to expire in October if no new agreement is reached.

Both MLB and ESPN declined to comment.

In February, ESPN initiated the opt-out, citing concerns about rights fees. MLB responded by also opting out of the agreement. Commissioner Rob Manfred later criticized ESPN’s coverage of the sport outside of live games, referring to the network as a “shrinking platform” in a memo obtained by The Athletic.

Despite the split, ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro has expressed continued interest in remaining involved with MLB, particularly in relation to its planned direct-to-consumer platform. Manfred has indicated that he would prefer to continue the relationship under modified terms.

“Sunday Night Baseball” has experienced a ratings increase this season, with an eight percent rise in viewership.

Other companies, including Apple TV+ and NBC, are also pursuing parts of the available rights, which include “Sunday Night Baseball” and early-round playoff games.

MLB aims to finalize these short-term agreements by mid-July to ensure coverage through the 2028 season. At that time, its national rights deals with Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery are set to expire.

Manfred has signaled interest in restructuring MLB’s media rights strategy post-2028, potentially consolidating national and local packages into a single model. ESPN is one of several entities reportedly being considered for MLB.TV distribution as part of this transition.