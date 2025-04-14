Qvest consolidates global operations under single brand

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Qvest introduced a new unified global brand strategy during the NAB Show 2025, consolidating its international operations under a single brand identity. The move is designed to enhance clarity and accessibility of the company’s service offerings, particularly in media and digital transformation.

The strategic rebranding includes the adoption of a shared corporate purpose, “We redefine the possible,” which reflects the organization’s commitment to innovation and consistent customer value across global markets.

Qvest CEO Peter Nöthen said the company aims to serve as a trusted partner in media technology transformation by leveraging its international experience and service portfolio.

As part of the realignment, Qvest emphasized its focus on consulting services, including change management, applied artificial intelligence, customer experience and innovation. These are paired with technical capabilities in cloud, systems integration and data analytics to help clients implement scalable and future-ready infrastructure.

“Our mission is to deliver future-forward work by truly understanding technology, media and people,” Nöthen said. “Based on our combined and global expertise, we support our customers better than ever in overcoming their challenges ahead.”

At NAB Show 2025, Qvest also highlighted new partnerships with Signiant and Telestream and formed a new alliance with Providius. This expansion supports workflow efficiency and cloud-based production environments for broadcasters and media companies in the region.

The extended collaboration with Signiant enhances Qvest’s capabilities in file transfer acceleration and secure content exchange. The partnership with Telestream focuses on media processing, including ingest, playout, and quality assurance tools. The alliance with Providius integrates network observability and diagnostics into Qvest’s services, supporting monitoring of IP-based infrastructures.

Tim Day, senior vice president of broadcast transformation at Qvest, said the partner expansion enables the company to deliver tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of broadcasters.

Advertisement