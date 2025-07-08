ESPN and Big East sign six-year digital rights deal for expanded ESPN+ coverage

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ESPN and the Big East Conference have entered a new six-year media rights agreement that will bring more than 300 live events annually to ESPN+. The deal, which begins with the 2025-26 academic year, will include at least 75 women’s basketball games and 200 Olympic sports events each year.

The agreement also includes a minimum of 25 nonconference men’s basketball games per year. All events will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, the company’s subscription-based streaming service.

“We’re pleased to welcome the Big East back to ESPN,” said Nick Dawson, ESPN senior vice president, programming & acquisitions.

“This agreement returns one of the country’s premier conferences and its tradition of excellence to ESPN platforms, and continues to strengthen the college offering on our industry leading direct-to-consumer streaming services. We look forward to this new chapter in our relationship with the Big East,” said Dawson.

Val Ackerman, Big East Commissioner, said the deal provides visibility for the conference’s 22 sports and delivers a consistent streaming experience for fans.

“Streaming on ESPN+ gives all 22 of our sports — especially women’s basketball and Olympic sports — the visibility they’ve earned,” Ackerman said.

The agreement comes as ESPN prepares to launch a new direct-to-consumer offering that includes ESPN+ later this year.

The Big East Conference is composed of 11 universities and sponsors athletic programs in 22 sports.

