ZDF launches automated studio to enhance live news coverage

ZDF has launched a new news studio dedicated to its online format, “ZDF Heute Live”, which began broadcasting on July 7.

The studio, located adjacent to the main newsroom of “Heute” (German for “Today”), is designed to accelerate digital news production and support rapid live coverage for online audiences.

According to ZDF, the facility enables faster integration between live streamed content and traditional broadcast programming. The broadcaster said the setup enhances its ability to deliver breaking news through digital platforms and to shift coverage to television when needed.

“With the new studio, we are strengthening our live broadcast capabilities,” said Bettina Schausten, ZDF editor-in-chief. “When something happens in the world, people first reach for their smartphones. That’s why we now provide breaking news information even faster online and can quickly add the program to the TV schedule if necessary.”

The studio – designed by Jürgen Bieling of Billionpoints – includes a compact control room, a large LED wall and a vertical display for portrait-format visuals.

Four robotic cameras are permanently installed, and a fifth robotic unit allows free movement throughout the space. ZDF said the automation allows for more efficient live news production.

The first “ZDFheute live” stream from the new studio aired at 7:30 p.m. July 7, hosted by Christina von Ungern-Sternberg.

The format emphasizes interaction with viewers, who can submit questions in real time and receive responses from ZDF correspondents and subject-matter experts.

“ZDFheute live” is part of the network’s broader online news strategy, which includes the ZDFheute.de portal. The site is focused on short-form video and text content tailored for mobile use, while the ZDF streaming platform offers long-form programming intended for television screens.