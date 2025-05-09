Stephen Arnold Music creates sonic branding for sports programming on Gray Media

Stephen Arnold Music created sonic branding and custom music for Gray Media’s newly launched slate of Atlanta Braves baseball games.

The package includes an original score, featuring all live orchestration, providing Gray Media with a strong and distinct sonic identity as a sports broadcaster and distribution partner. The three-minute theme has a modular structure that makes it easily adaptable to a range of programming and marketing media.

It is also designed to complement original graphics produced for the broadcasts. In addition to the simulcasts, the music will be used with Gray Media’s Braves Fastball highlights show, airing the day after most games.

The new theme music is bold and energetic with live orchestration, featuring strings, brass and French horns as well as live drums, electric guitars and bass.

“Our goal was to create a theme that sonically defines Gray Media as a sports content provider and to serve as the basis for a full broadcast package,” says SAM president and creative director Chad Cook. “The long-form theme includes multiple sections to provide music bed variations to accompany the range of dynamics needed over the course of a game broadcast. It also features a variety of melodic statements and musical flourishes within the arrangement that can be edited out for idents, short bumps and interstitials, the whole gamut.”

Additionally, the sonic branding is designed to be expanded to future Gray Media sports broadcasts and promotions.

“It’s adaptable to an array of sports programming,” observes Cook. “Our intention is to create a consistent sonic signature and identity across diverse sports programming and markets that fans immediately associate with the Gray Media sports brand.”

