CBS Chicago set to launch AR/VR studio

CBS Chicago will launch its augmented and virtual reality technology-driven studio on Oct. 1, 2024, during it’s 4 p.m. newscast, which the station notes will change how weather is reported in the market.

WBBM chief meteorologist Albert Ramon will debut the new technology during the weather forecast.

Technology-wise, the virtual environments are powered by Zero Density’s Reality solution with rendering from the Unreal Engine and integration with Chyron Prime.

CBS Chicago is the only station in the region to deliver weather this way. It joins sister stations, CBS Philadelphia (KYW), CBS Denver (KCNC), CBS New York (WCBS) and CBS Bay Area (KPIX), which have already introduced this approach in their markets.

CBS Chicago’s AR/VR space covers over 1,100 square feet of floor area and reaches 16 feet tall.

The move comes after the station re-opened Studio A, its streetside windowed space, in July 2024, opening up space in studio B.

Jennifer Lyons, president and general manager of CBS Chicago, expressed the importance of bringing this technology to the Chicago market, “We are beyond excited to be the only station in Chicago delivering weather in an all-new AR/VR format. This technology is a game changer, offering our viewers a deeper, more engaging way to understand the weather,” Lyons said in a statement. “Whether it’s preparing for a winter storm or simply planning their day, our audience will benefit from an interactive and visually immersive experience that only AR-VR can provide. It’s about elevating the storytelling and giving our viewers what they need – clear, concise information, using state-of-the-art technology, unlike anything they have seen when watching the news.”

This new format allows viewers to visualize everything from storm paths and microclimates to temperature changes within the forecast while giving them the tools to make better-informed decisions about their daily lives. In the future, the station plans to use the technology in various other ways to inform its audience of news.

CBS-owned KPIX, known as the “innovation station,” was the first in the U.S. to embrace AR/VR for its broadcasts. Under the leadership of Jennifer Mitchell, president of CBS Stations, the San Francisco station was the originator of AR/VR-driven news and weather presentations, pioneered the technology and created the code and blueprint that is now being launched across CBS Stations.

“Our focus has always been on investing in journalism that truly serves our viewers,” Mitchell said. “Launching this AR/VR technology across CBS Stations is just one example of how we are pioneering new ways to deliver the news that matters most to our audiences. We constantly ask ourselves how we can enhance our storytelling and make it more dynamic, informative and relevant to people’s lives. This AR/VR-driven weather format is just the beginning, and it reflects the mindset we bring to all of our journalism: we are committed to being ahead of the curve and delivering what our viewers want in the most engaging ways possible.”