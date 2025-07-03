Amazon announces when Freevee will shut down, encourages users to migrate to Prime Video

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Amazon’s dedicated Freevee app will go dark just before August 2025 as its content moves under the Prime Video banner.

The company will continue to offer a selection of streaming video available to anyone with an Amazon account — no Prime subscription required.

The move is a key step in Amazon’s previously announced plans to phase out the Freevee brand altogether.

Starting in August, viewers will be able to access Freevee content from within the Prime Video interface on mobile devices, connected TVs and web browsers. In most cases, this will require the user to install the Prime Video app if they do not already have it.

Amazon indicated that users will be able to continue watching content labeled as “free originals” as well as a “library” of movies, shows and live streams for free without a Prime subscription.

It was not clear if Freevee’s entire free library would migrate over, with an announcement promising only that viewers will be able “continue watching” their favorite content. In another part of the announcement, Amazon referred to a “vast offering” of free content.

Prime Video already offers select titles from Freevee for free without a Prime subscription, though these streams are typically supported by advertising.

Amazon will not change what paid Prime members can view and will also continue to sell select video content as one-off purchases in select markets.

The company first announced plans to absorb Freevee content into Prime Video in February 2024.

Freevee was previously known as IMDb TV, a name that tied into the Internet Movie Database, an entertainment industry site Amazon bought in 1998.

Both of those iterations were considered standalone free ad-supported streaming television offerings.

Meanwhile, Prime Video began requiring base Prime subscribers to watch “limited” amounts of advertising in Prime Video in January 2024. Users can pay an extra $2.99 a month to remove the ads from most content.

In a strict sense, Prime Video itself is cannot completely be considered a FAST. Instead, it offers select content under a similar model. In general, the phrase “FAST” typically refers to a single platform that offers its content for free, with viewers forced to watch ads.

For several years, there have been varying approaches to FAST vs. subscription video on demand. Some models, such as Paramount’s Pluto TV, have separate branding, apps and content libraries from the paid streaming offerings that their parent companies also offer. Fox Corp. also owns FAST Tubi and is launching the paid Fox One later in 2025.

Others have taken the approach of blending free and paid content. Peacock, the streamer launched by NBCUniversal in 2020, had a limited free, ad-supported tier available to new subscribers until 2023, after which it was no longer offered to new sign-ups.