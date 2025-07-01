Uplynk emerges as independent company after Edgio restructuring

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Uplynk, a cloud-based streaming platform, has officially become an independent company following the completion of Edgio Inc.’s Chapter 11 restructuring process. The company is now privately owned by Lynrock Lake Master Fund LP, a fund managed by Lynrock Lake LP.

Edgio, formerly known as Limelight Networks, acquired the Uplynk product as part of its June 2022 acquisition of Edgecast from Yahoo Inc. The Edgecast acquisition expanded Edgio’s global content delivery network and added media streaming and security capabilities. Uplynk was integrated into Edgio’s media suite, which also included video delivery on a global edge network.

On Sept. 9, 2024, Edgio filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Under the reorganization plan, Lynrock Lake acquired the Uplynk business for approximately $110 million. The acquisition included plans for Uplynk to continue as a focused and profitable standalone entity. Akamai Technologies separately acquired customer contracts, patents and other assets from Edgio.

Eric Black, CEO of Uplynk, said the transition positions the company to better serve its clients.

“As a standalone, private company with Lynrock’s strategic backing, we’re in a strong position to invest in our platform and accelerate growth,” Black said.

Cynthia Paul, CEO and chief investment officer of Lynrock Lake LP, and now chairperson of Uplynk’s board, said the transition allows the company to deepen customer relationships and continue delivering high-performance video workflows.

Uplynk plans to expand its managed services and modular product offerings while maintaining support for live, linear and on-demand workflows. The platform currently delivers more than 100 million hours of viewing each month across multiple devices.

