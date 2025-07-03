Tom Llamas’ new tenure begins with ‘NBC Nightly News’ audience gains

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas” recorded audience growth across multiple key metrics during the week of June 23, June as a whole and the second quarter of 2025, according to Nielsen data provided by NBC News.

The program was the only evening newscast to report gains in both total viewers and adults 25-54 in both weekly and year-over-year comparisons.

For the week of June 23, “NBC Nightly News” averaged 5.751 million total viewers and 840,000 in the adults 25-54 demographic, topping CBS by 1.871 million and 326,000 viewers, respectively. The broadcast also marked a five-week high in the 25-54 demo and an eight-week high in total viewers. Compared to the previous week, total viewership increased by 72,000 and 25-54 viewership grew by 20,000.

In June, the program averaged 5.641 million total viewers, a 1.722 million advantage over CBS. The adults 25-54 audience averaged 818,000, up 48,000 from a year ago, while the adults 18-49 segment reached 535,000 viewers, marking year-over-year growth of 13,000.

“NBC Nightly News” also narrowed its demographic gaps with ABC in June.

The gap in the adults 25-54 category decreased by 28 percent year over year, and the adults 18-49 gap fell 11 percent over the same period. Compared to May, the adults 18-49 gap closed by 19 percent.

During the second quarter, “NBC Nightly News” averaged 5.754 million total viewers, beating CBS by 1.927 million. The program led year-over-year demo growth among evening newscasts, adding 24,000 viewers in the adults 25-54 category and 9,000 in the adults 18-49 group. The broadcast narrowed the 25-54 gap with ABC by 28 percent year over year and by 3 percent compared to the first quarter.

Tom Llamas began his role as anchor of “NBC Nightly News” on June 2. The ratings period covering June and the second quarter reflects the start of his tenure.

Data is based on Nielsen live-plus-same-day ratings for regularly titled telecasts, excluding specials, sports, and syndicated programming.