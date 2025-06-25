Prime Video concludes first NASCAR season with 2.16M average viewers

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Prime Video completed its first exclusive season of NASCAR Cup Series coverage, averaging 2.16 million viewers across five events, according to Nielsen data. The season marked a strategic push by Amazon into live motorsports broadcasting and recorded significant growth in viewership among key younger demographics.

Among viewers aged 18 to 34, the broadcasts drew an average of 233,000, a 36% increase over comparable 2024 events. In the 18 to 49 and 25 to 54 age groups, increases were 19% and 28%, respectively. The median age of NASCAR on Prime viewers was 56.1 years, nearly seven years younger than the 2025 average for broadcast and cable NASCAR races.

All five races aired without commercial interruptions during green-flag segments and concluded with an average of 47 laps of uninterrupted action. Post-race coverage averaged 60 minutes and retained 43% of the race audience. These programs featured current drivers and commentators including Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Carl Edwards.

Technological integrations developed with AWS included the “Burn Bar” fuel efficiency visualization and “AI Radio Scanner,” which were designed to enhance fan engagement. Pre-race coverage, despite no lead-in programming, drew an average of 753,000 viewers. The post-race segment averaged 931,000.

Prime Video’s audience also reported a median household income of $86,800, a 12% increase over the 2024 average for NASCAR viewers on linear networks.

The “NASCAR on Prime” initiative also included original content such as the docuseries “Earnhardt” and “American Thunder: NASCAR to Le Mans,” both of which premiered during the season. The platform also debuted the anthem “Up Around the Bend,” performed by Eric Church and John Fogerty.

Prime Video declined to talk about the specifics of its NASCAR coverage with NCS (NewscastStudio).

Advertisement