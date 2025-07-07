FCC chair Brendan Carr outlines infrastructure priorities in Build America agenda

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr announced a broad infrastructure policy initiative called the Build America agenda during a speech at a telecommunications training facility in South Dakota.

Carr delivered the remarks at Vycor’s tower climber training center, outlining a six-part policy platform focused on streamlining broadband deployment, expanding access to spectrum, supporting satellite and space industry growth, cutting regulatory requirements, strengthening network security and improving conditions for telecommunications workers.

“Our Build America agenda includes efforts to further streamline the many regulations that stand in the way of infrastructure projects,” said Carr.

The speech emphasized the importance of high-speed infrastructure in rural communities and called for changes to existing FCC rules to reduce deployment barriers. Carr cited previous efforts under the Trump administration, including permitting reforms that he said enabled early 5G deployment in Sioux Falls.

Carr announced that the FCC would vote later in July on new rulemakings to ease the transition from legacy copper-line networks to fiber-based systems and to revise pole attachment regulations. These actions are intended to lower deployment costs and speed up broadband expansion.

On spectrum, Carr highlighted plans to move forward with licensing in the AWS-3 band and efforts to support the FCC’s rip-and-replace program targeting equipment from Huawei and ZTE. He said the commission will prioritize spectrum availability to advance technologies like 5G and 6G.

The Build America agenda also includes measures to simplify satellite licensing and promote U.S. leadership in the space economy. Carr said the FCC would work to reduce application backlogs and implement more objective standards for licensing satellite constellations.

A regulatory overhaul is also underway, with Carr referencing a proceeding titled “Delete, Delete, Delete” aimed at eliminating outdated rules. The FCC plans to vote this month on additional removals, including legacy provisions regulating telegraph services and phone booths.

“The FCC, right now, still has rules on the books regulating telegraph service, rabbit ear broadcast TV receivers and phone booths. Starting next month, that will change,” said Carr.

National security and workforce development rounded out Carr’s agenda. He said the FCC would continue efforts to secure networks from foreign threats, particularly from China, and praised new industry commitments to improving wages and working conditions for telecom crews.

Carr’s speech included references to specific visits with tower workers and rural broadband users, presenting the Build America initiative as grounded in field experiences rather than Washington policy frameworks.

The event was hosted by NAIT, the Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association, during its 30th anniversary year.