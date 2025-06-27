Fox Television Stations CEO cites ownership limits as hurdle for local journalism

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

At the 2025 Florida Association of Broadcasters Annual Convention, Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy said broadcast ownership restrictions are among the biggest obstacles facing local journalism.

“The danger isn’t that news organizations are too big. The danger is that they’re not big enough and financially strong to be independent,” Abernethy said.

He said the station group was innovating to meet the demands of sales clients across linear, social and streaming platforms.

“We are meeting customers where they are, be it on linear, social or streaming, and doing it with an obsessive focus on innovation, costs and efficiency,” Abernethy said.

Abernethy said journalists must defend both free speech and the free market.

“Local journalism still matters. It matters more than ever. And sure, journalists are quick to defend free speech. But too many are too slow to defend the free market. They must do both,” he said.

The annual event brought broadcast leaders from across Florida to discuss issues affecting the industry.

Abernethy has served as CEO of Fox Television Stations since 2004, overseeing Fox Corp’s 28 owned-and-operated stations in some of the nation’s largest television markets. He also created the national network MyNetworkTV, now in its 12th season, and led syndicated programs such as “Dr. Oz,” “TMZ,” “Page Six TV” and “Divorce Court.” From August 2016 through May 2018, he served as co-president of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, overseeing finance, advertising sales, legal and distribution and overhauling the executive team.

