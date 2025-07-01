NewsNation posts year-over-year audience growth, outpacing other basic cable channels

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NewsNation recorded the highest year-over-year growth among basic cable networks in June, according to Nielsen data, as the Nexstar Media Group-owned channel marked its fourth anniversary in April.

The network increased its total day viewership by nearly 50 percent and its audience among adults aged 25 to 54 by 67 percent, placing it first in year-over-year growth among 112 ad-supported basic cable channels. The growth follows NewsNation’s expansion to 24-hour news programming last year.

Primetime ratings also rose 24 percent compared to June 2024.

“NewsNation set out to offer an alternative to the polarized cable news landscape, and we are extremely gratified that viewers are validating our approach,” said Sean Compton, president of Nexstar’s Networks Division. “As we continue to grow, we remain committed to earning viewers’ trust each and every day.”

From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time, every NewsNation program saw triple-digit percentage increases in viewers aged 25 to 54, with each also experiencing double-digit growth in total viewership.

Nielsen data shows the following weekday programs posted year-over-year growth:

“Morning in America” (6-9 a.m. ET): 92 percent increase in total viewers; 175 percent among viewers aged 25 to 54.

“NewsNation Live” (9 a.m.-12 p.m. ET): 68 percent increase in total viewers; 225 percent among adults 25 to 54.

“NewsNation Now with Nichole Berlie” (12-3 p.m. ET): 74 percent increase in total viewers; 167 percent among adults 25 to 54.

“NewsNation Now with Connell McShane” (3-6 p.m. ET): 83 percent increase in total viewers; 180 percent among adults 25 to 54.

“The Hill” (6-7 p.m. ET): 66 percent increase in total viewers; 150 percent among adults 25 to 54.

In primetime, “Cuomo” remained NewsNation’s highest-rated show, increasing its audience by 30 percent year-over-year. “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” grew 18 percent in total viewers and 22 percent among the 25 to 54 demographic, while “On Balance with Leland Vittert” was up 11 percent in total viewers.

In addition to broadcast gains, NewsNation’s mobile app saw a 230 percent year-over-year increase in visits, according to company data.

Advertisement