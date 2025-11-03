Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

KNXV in Phoenix, Arizona, has debuted a news promo focusing on its investigative unit, known as the “ABC 15 Investigators,” that manages to channel the traditional gritty feel of these spots while still being approachable.

The Scripps-owned station uses footage that appears to have been desaturated, giving it a moodier feel, much like many investigative team promos.

However, much of the on-screen imagery focuses on “in the field” footage of reporters working on stories, conducting interviews and interacting with the public, giving the spot a bit of a more approachable feel.

That said, the spot does feature on scene in a parking garage (which, along with dark alleys, seems to be a required setting for investigative team promos) and another of a reporter standing near what appears to be a jail cell.

There’s also an overhead shot of a street, which, along with other transportation-related images, is also a common element in these types of promos.

Using these shots, along with the video effect, are effective at creating a spot that still have elements of the traditional investigative journalism promo without taking the concept too far.

Another element that helps with this notion is the more casual, friendly voiceover the station opted to use instead of a more dramatic style.

The promo also uses a collection of on-screen animated typographic elements, some of which also had a bit of a lighter feel to the spot. Ultimately, the theme of the promo centers around the concept of truth and the often challenging ways journalists go about finding it and delivering it to viewers.

Jason Steiner, a marketing videographer and editor at KNXV, who worked on the spot, is credited with heading up the promo.