Sinclair Broadcast Group has released a holiday-themed promotional spot aimed at encouraging consumers to consider purchasing televisions equipped with NextGen TV capabilities.

The 30-second ad, framed as a seasonal rhyme, emphasizes the picture quality, sound clarity and interactive features of NextGen TV, also known as ATSC 3.0. It includes references to streaming capabilities while directing viewers to watchnextgentv.com for more information. The ad also works in a musical interlude for Sinclair’s Roxi music video channel.

NextGen TV is a broadcast standard developed under the ATSC 3.0 framework. It offers over-the-air local television with improved video and audio, enhanced reception, and support for interactive services. The technology is designed to integrate traditional broadcast with digital features typically associated with streaming platforms.

In a statement accompanying the campaign, Sinclair said it aims to show how NextGen TV enhances the television experience by delivering “richer picture, immersive sound, and interactive features, all through the power of broadcast.”

Sinclair’s messaging also positions NextGen TV as a future-ready option for holiday shoppers upgrading their televisions.

NextGen TV is currently available in many U.S. markets, with station rollouts continuing across the country.