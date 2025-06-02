Telemundo Houston to air immigration special, ‘Mesa de Análisis’

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Telemundo Houston, KTMD, will present a one-hour special edition of Noticias Telemundo Houston on Tuesday, June 3, at 4 p.m. Central Time.

Titled “Mesa de Análisis, Inmigración y Tus Derechos,” the broadcast will focus on recent developments in immigration law and policy. This will be the third installment of the forum, which will also air on Noticias Telemundo Texas, a free, ad-supported streaming news channel.

The special will be anchored by Crystal Ayala and Ingrid Barrera and will include panel discussions with immigration attorneys, legal experts, and community leaders. Scheduled panelists are Naimeh Salem, Beatriz Trillos, Silvia Mintz, David Donatti, Teodoro Aguiluz, and César Espinoza.

Topics will include deportation procedures, enforcement of the Alien Enemies Act, immigrant registration, and recent executive orders impacting access to housing loans, legal assistance for minors, and data sharing across government agencies. The program will also address concerns about local law enforcement cooperation with immigration authorities and visa issues affecting international students and workers.

The program will be replayed over the weekend on other regional Telemundo news streaming channels, including Noticias Telemundo California, Noticias Telemundo Florida, and Noticias Telemundo Noreste.

As part of Telemundo’s “Inmigración y Tus Derechos” initiative, the special aims to provide viewers with timely information on immigration rights. Additional airings are scheduled on various Telemundo-owned stations across the country, including outlets in San Antonio, El Paso, and Sacramento. Viewers are encouraged to check local listings for broadcast times.