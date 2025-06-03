C-SPAN launches 15-month training program for early-career journalists

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

C-SPAN has launched a new 15-month professional development initiative aimed at providing early-career journalists with practical experience across its media operations.

The Network Associate Program began in May and includes rotational assignments in C-SPAN departments such as the assignment desk, master control, programming and studio operations, “Washington Journal,” “Book TV,” “American History TV,” and the network’s social and digital media platforms.

The program includes three entry-level associates who will gain training in editorial judgment, research, writing and production for both live and recorded programming. The rotation is designed to help associates contribute across platforms and support content that reflects C-SPAN’s mission of non-partisan public affairs coverage.

“We are excited to welcome our first cohort of Network Associates to this immersive learning experience,” said Teresa Easley, vice president of human resources and administration. “This initiative reflects our investment in the future of public service journalism and our ongoing mission to foster new talent in the industry.”

The 2025–2026 cohort includes Emily Blumberg, a University of Michigan graduate with a background in communications and creative writing; Donovan Hunt, a returning C-SPAN intern and former Ohio newspaper reporting intern; and Yasmin Kettani, a political science graduate from Christopher Newport University with minors in writing and human rights/conflict resolution.

According to C-SPAN, the associates will receive mentoring from experienced professionals and participate in content creation that aims to engage a broad audience, including younger viewers. The initiative aligns with C-SPAN’s objective to offer transparent and unfiltered access to government proceedings.

Founded in 1979, C-SPAN operates as a nonprofit organization funded primarily through fees paid by cable and satellite television providers. The network reaches audiences through three commercial-free television channels, C-SPAN Radio, podcasts, digital platforms and its website, which houses nearly 300,000 hours of content.

Advertisement