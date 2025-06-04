NBCU Local launches health care marketing platform

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBCUniversal Local and Digital Health Networks have launched The Care Collective, a new health care marketing platform producing premium multimedia health and wellness storytelling for distribution across leading TV, streaming and digital media properties.

The Care Collective marries DHN’s health storytelling expertise, content production capabilities and access to health talent and opinion leaders with NBCU Local’s audience scale and precision targeting capabilities – including nationwide via CTV advertising platform NBC SpotOn – to offer health and wellness brands an end-to-end story-driven marketing platform, according to an announcement.

The charter brand partners include Argenx, an immunology company, Avalere Health, a global strategic partner for the healthcare industry and Sermo, which provides a global platform for real-world medical discovery and discussion.

“The experiences of those managing their own health and caring for their loved ones are inspiring, and health marketers value powerful storytelling as much as audiences,” said Victor Parada, director of business development and brand partnerships for NBCU Local, in a statement. “We are proud to collaborate with DHN to marry their creative prowess with our marketing power and media portfolio, and we are excited about the enthusiastic response we’ve received from brands, as well as creative, strategy and innovation leaders at agencies.”

The Care Collective, utilizing a range of video content and formats, such as feature documentaries, short films, unscripted series, audio, and interactive features, will work with health and wellness brands to produce and distribute compelling human-interest stories covering a variety of health-related subjects, including disease-state education, the patient journey, innovation in healthcare and access to leading experts and resources, according to the announcement. One of the first projects in production is “Rare, Well Done,” a reality makeover program for people living with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, a rare autoimmune disease.

“In every health story, we find relatable human-interest stories,” said Jon Cody, CEO of DHN, in the statement. “From patient journeys to caring for our loved ones, from the heroic efforts of our healthcare professionals to the medical research and innovative breakthroughs, we believe the future of health is storytelling and we are proud to create The Care Collective with NBCU Local, and to work with our charter partners and other brands in the future to bring these stories to life.”

Content produced by The Care Collective will be presented across NBCU Local and other NBCUniversal media properties. NBCU Local’s portfolio includes 11 NBC- and 31 Telemundo-owned stations, four NBC Sports Regional Networks, three national multicast networks, and 16 free ad-supported streaming TV channels, as well as local and regional news desktop and mobile sites and mobile and OTT apps.

