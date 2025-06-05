Seedtag unveils agentic AI for divining user interest, emotion, and intent in “neuro-contextual advertising”

Seedtag unveiled an evolution in marketing: neuro-contextual advertising. Built on the combination of artificial intelligence and neuroscience principles, Seedtag’s AI, Liz, now interprets deeper signals like interest, emotion, and intent — and turns these insights into high-performing campaigns across premium CTV, video, and the open web.

Grounded in neuroscience, neuro-contextual advertising aligns with how the brain naturally processes information and matches ad placement to moments of high interest, emotional connection, and intent. Neuro-contextual goes beyond traditional, upper-funnel contextual targeting by understanding how people think, engage, and make decisions.

“This marks a major evolution for the company — and a decisive step beyond the limits of traditional contextual advertising,” said Jorge Poyatos, Founder and Co-CEO of Seedtag. “We built our reputation applying AI to context, but Liz’s progression into neuro-contextual targeting changes the conversation. Artificial intelligence no longer just recognizes content — it understands interest, intent, and emotion, and drives results across the entire funnel.”

From Scanning Pages to Understanding People

Contextual targeting has evolved from analyzing keywords to scanning text and images. Neuro-contextual takes this even further, going beyond content to adopt a more human approach — decoding deeper signals to understand how people engage, feel, and make decisions, not just what they are reading or watching. Leveraging neuro-contextual, Liz operates like the human brain — recognizing patterns, interpreting context, and responding dynamically to user interests, emotions and intentions. The result is a more cohesive and intelligent system, capable of understanding how people think and delivering the outcomes modern marketers need.

Neuroscience shows that relevance is a cognitive metric: familiar, context-congruent stimuli are processed more easily and are more likable, resulting in higher attention and receptivity. By aligning advertising with the content people actively engage with, Liz is designed to identify and act on emotionally charged intersections — applying these psychological principles to maximize impact.

Conversational Intelligence for the Modern Marketer

Building on this neuro-contextual understanding, Seedtag utilizes the Liz Agent, powered by the latest advancements in agentic AI, to autonomously activate Liz’s intelligence through an intuitive, conversational interface. This allows Seedtag’s clients to access Liz more naturally, interpret complex prompts, and streamline the activation of its full capabilities.

Built on a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) framework, the Liz Agent allows Seedtag’s clients to query Liz about competitive positioning, audience resonance, contextual alignment, and more, transforming it from a targeting engine into a strategic collaborator.

“What we’re seeing with neuro-contextual and agentic AI is a step change,” said Albert Nieto, Seedtag Founder and Co-CEO. “Contextual advertising taught us that it was possible to drive results without identifiers — and that remains core to our value. But the category never fully reflected what we were building. Most people still think of contextual as keyword targeting. That’s miles away from what Liz is doing today. This launch shows how far we’ve come — and how much more our technology can enable.”

